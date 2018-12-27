Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre marks 10 years

Open house slated for Saturday, January 5

LITTLE CURRENT—It’s been 10 years since the Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre (MCFC) opened its doors as Little Current’s first community gym and, to celebrate, the board is hosting an open house on Saturday, January 5.

Kerrene Tilson, MCFC treasurer, recalled that the idea for a gym stemmed from a community strategic planning session town hall meeting held at the recreation centre 11 years ago. From there, a committee was formed and less than one year later, in January 2009, the gym opened its doors in the basement of the Manitoulin Welcome Centre with 70 members.

To say there was support for such an endeavour in Little Current is an understatement, Ms. Tilson said.

“The mandate was, as a not-for-profit, to provide a service that could be flexible for people’s lifestyles, and affordable too,” Ms. Tilson added.

Since January of 2009, the membership has steadily climbed and the equipment changed and added to as the finances, and space, allow.

“We try to provide equipment that reflects the needs of the community—both young and young at heart and people of all needs,” Ms. Tilson continued.

The cost for a membership is $30 a month or $70 for three months.

For those who have thought about joining a gym but haven’t because they are unsure of the equipment, fear not. Ms. Tilson said there is always a gym member who is willing to lend a hand and show a new client the workings of the gym. Just contact her at 249-997-0009.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” Ms. Tilson reflected. “And people actually still say ‘oh, there’s a gym here?’” she laughed.

New registrations can be processed at the front desk of the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre or by calling Ms. Tilson.

“Renewals are a breeze,” she added. To renew your membership, just send Ms. Tilson an etransfer to cafeinthewoods@gmail.com or slip a cheque in the drop box at the gym.

“Anyone can improve their health, no matter how old or what shape they’re in,” Ms. Tilson encouraged.

Help celebrate 10 years of good health, or get a tour, at the Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre located at 70 Meredith Street East. The entrance to the gym is at the rear of the Manitoulin Welcome Centre. The open house takes place on Saturday, January 5 from 2 to 4 pm.