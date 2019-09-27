Manitoulin Central Family Health Team golf tournament to benefit telemedicine equipment fundraising

MINDEMOYA – The sixth annual Manitoulin Central Family Health Team (MCFHT) golf tournament was another huge success! The tournament drew a total of 23 (four person teams) for the 18-hole tournament event held this past Saturday at the Brookwood Brae Golf Course in Mindemoya.

“I would like to thank everyone for taking part and making this tournament a success,” stated Lori Oswald, executive director of the MCFHT at the awards ceremony.

Ms. Oswald explained, “the (MCFHT) is currently fundraising to upgrade our existing telemedicine equipment (OTN). This service allows patients to see specialists without needing to travel off-Island, using a computer or television screen. Funds raised in this tournament will go a long way to us succeeding our fundraising goal.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our many generous corporate and private sponsors as well as each participant in this event,” said Ms. Oswald. “Your participation in this tournament is moving us forward in our fundraising efforts.”

“I would like to thank our tremendous corporate and private sponsors, who have donated prizes for the tournament,” continued Ms. Oswald. She noted this included hole in one sponsors, on the front nine. The $10,000 was generously sponsored by Melvin E. Van Horn Insurance Broker Ltd., while on the back nine a two-year lease of a Ford truck was generously sponsored by Belanger Ford.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Cheryl and John Seabrook and all the staff at Brookwood Brae Golf Course for hosting the tournament and for catering an incredible what is always a delicious meal enjoyed by all,” said Ms. Oswald. “It takes a lot of work to pull all this together and I have done zero to this (tournament). I would like to acknowledge the (MCFHT) team-these are the people who are there day in and day out. They all contributed in some way to make this successful.”

Special awards for longest drive went to Ben Seabrook on the men’s side and Amy Debassige on the ladies’ side; closest to the string awards were presented to Darryl Van Horn and Lise Shaffer, while the prizes for closest to the hole was won by Paula Dailey and Darryl Van Horn.

A door prize was drawn for and there several prizes drawn from all the donations made to the tournament. Everyone who participated in the tournament received a prize.

The winning team in the men’s division, with an 18-hole score of 66 was the team made up of Cassidy Payette, Ryan Corbiere, Patrick Payette and Troy Abotossaway; the mixed division winners with a score of 56 was Ellen Holroyd, Bill McCoy, Pat Burke and Don Burke; and the winner in the ladies’ division was the team made up of Sally Still, Julie Assiniwe, Ramona Ense and Charlene Beaudin with a score of 70.