Man Charged with Manslaughter After Community Member Dies of Opioid Overdose

On Tuesday May, 14, 2019, 39-year old, David Leon Stefanczuk was arrested and charged with Manslaughter by Greater Sudbury Police Service Criminal Investigators in connection to an Opioid Death of a community member on February 1, 2019.

He has also been charged with Trafficking a Schedule 1 Substance in relation to this incident.

David Stefanczuk is scheduled to appear in Court for a Bail Hearing on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Over the last two years, approximately 9,000 people have died from Opioid-related overdoses across Canada.

Locally, an Opioid-related Death occurs (on average) every five days.

As a partner of the Community Drug Strategy (CDS) and in order to combat the Opioid Crisis, the Greater Sudbury Police Service will continue to focus its attention on those persons who produce, distribute or traffic illicit and deadly Opioids in our community while supporting all of the pillars of the CDS including Harm Reduction initiatives for those who suffer from addiction.

When a death occurs in Greater Sudbury, it is critical that Investigators determine the source of the deadly drugs in order to prevent further loss of life.

Anyone with information about an Opioid Trafficker is asked to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 (TIPS).