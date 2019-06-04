Man Arrested and Charged for Attempt Murder After Attack Outside of Michael’s

Just before 3:45 p.m., on Monday, June 3, 2019, we received multiple calls regarding a possible stabbing outside of Michael’s on Marcus Drive in Greater Sudbury.

The information provided was that there were multiple people injured, that a community member had intervened and was holding down the man responsible. The community member had managed to remove the knife from the man’s possession.

Moments later Uniform Patrol Officers and members of the Tactical and K9 Units arrived, securing the scene and taking the man into custody.

A 35-year old woman and her nine month old child were transported to the hospital by Paramedics. The woman sustained a stab wound to her neck and she remains in critical condition. The child sustained multiple bruises as a result of being struck while the knife was still in the man’s hand.

The 25-year old man responsible for the attack was transported to hospital while in Police custody where he was treated for self-inflicted wounds.

This was a random and vicious attack as the individuals did not know each other.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division attended the scene in order to conduct interviews and members of the Forensic Unit attended to collect evidence.

25 year old, Alexander Stavropoulos has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Attempt Murder x2

 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x2

 Breach of Probation

After being treated and released from the hospital, he was held in Police custody and will be attending Bail Court today, Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Anyone with information related to this incident who has not talked to an Officer is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171.

We would like to thank the community member who intervened, putting the safety of others above his own. We would also like to thank the community member who provided medical aid to the woman until Paramedics arrived. Your selfless acts ultimately saved the lives of the individuals who were victims of this horrific attack.