Male arrested after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police

(MINDEMOYA, ON)- On August 2, 2019, at approximately 9:10 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery from a cottage on the Ketchancookem Trail in Mindemoya, Ontario.

A male was staying at a resort and departed without his surety. A short time later he entered a cottage on the Ketchancookem Trail and demanded the keys to their vehicle at knife point.

The male sped away at a high rate of speed in a careless manner on Highway 540. The male forced a police vehicle off the road near Little Current, and continued to speed away with no concern for public safety. Additional attempts by police to stop the male were unsuccessful. The male continued his dangerous operation, driving towards police vehicles, nearly hitting police officers, and swerving around spike belts.

The male continued east on Highway 17 towards Sudbury. Police later located and arrested the male at his residence in Azilda, Ontario.

The OPP’s Canine Unit and Greater Sudbury Police Service assisted with the investigation.

Blake GUY-MACKINNON, 23 years of age, of Azilda, was charged with:

Robbery with Weapon, contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC,

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Gore Bay, Ontario on August 3, 2019.