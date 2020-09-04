Majority of RDSB students to return to in-class

SUDBURY – It appears as if the vast majority of students within the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) will be returning to the classroom in September.

While the RDSB and the Conseil Scolaire Public du Grand board have both provided preliminary data that suggests most students will be returning to in class study this fall, both boards are still currently in the process of surveying parents to investigate how many students will be learning at home.

Parents had been given the opportunity of enrolling their children in remote delivery at home distance learned if they are not comfortable with their children returning to school under the provincial reopening plan.

Although the Recorder was unable to reach Norm Blaseg, director of education of the RDSB prior to this week’s press deadline, Sudbury.com reported on Tuesday, August 18 that around 86 percent of students will be returning to schools when they reopen on September 8. The board’s parent survey was to be complete today, August 21. Mr. Blaseg told Sudbury.com that although exact numbers had not been determined, the vast majority, well over 80 percent, were choosing to do face-to-face education this fall.