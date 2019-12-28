Major winter storm forecast for Sunday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitoulin Island

Major winter storm Sunday into Monday.



An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Some areas may see rain as well.



Significant ice accumulation may be possible and widespread power outages are expected where freezing rain is the primary form of precipitation.



Additionally, strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.



Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning.



Environment Canada will continue to closely monitor this developing situation.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.