Mae Ahrens, 88, of Stratford passed away peacefully at Country Terrace, Komoka on Saturday, August 17, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Alvin Ahrens (2016). Dear mother of Jan Wilson (Bryan), Sharon Bennett, Marilyn Schmah (Chris), Lorraine Skitch (George) and Steve Fogal (Val). Dear step-mother of Bill Ahrens, Bob Ahrens (Linda), Doug Ahrens (Kim), Don Ahrens (Gaylene) and Hugh Ahrens (Gayle). Also surviving are her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Blanche McDermid and Joyce Baillie (Ted). Predeceased by her parents Oscar and Viala Spry, brothers Ronald (Florence) and Russell Spry, brother-in-law Duncan McDermid and first husband Robert Fogal. Mae was born on Manitoulin Island where she raised her children, later moving to Southwestern Ontario where she lived in Stratford for over 35 years. Friends will be received at the Lockhart Funeral Home, 109 Montreal Street, Mitchell on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 am to 10:45 am followed by the funeral service at 11 am with Reverend Matthew Fenn officiating. A reception will follow at the Lockhart Reception Centre. Interment in Grace Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations to the charity of one’s choice may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com.