Mackenzie makes triumphant return to racing

CANMORE, ALBERTA—After coming back from a serious health scare that sidelined her from racing for about 11 months, Mackenzie Turner got her 2018-2019 Biathlon season off to a great start this past weekend.

Ms. Turner, of Gore Bay, finished in first and second in her two races in Canmore, Alberta, this past weekend.

“Yes, it definitely feels good to get back,” stated Ms. Turner on Monday. “There has been a lot of bumps on the road the past year and a lot of training, but it was all worth it,” she said.

Racing with the ‘Rocky Mountain Racers,’ a local training group in Canmore, Ms. Turner took part in a Nor-Am (North American) competition there this past weekend.

“I finished third on Saturday in a sprint competition, seven and a half kilometres long,” Ms. Turner told The Recorder. In an individual division race, 12.5 kilometres long, she finished first. “Yeah, it feels good to be back and the skiing felt good for the first time in a while.”

After taking a mini-break being home for the Christmas holidays, Ms. Turner said that she will then leave for Quebec for races there in the new year.