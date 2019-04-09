MACGREGOR MICHAEL ROBERTSON

June 1, 1935 – April 4, 2019

In loving memory of MacGregor Michael Robertson, June 1, 1935 – April 4, 2019. Beloved son of Michael and Florence Robertson (both predeceased). Predeceased by his stepmom Anna. Predeceased by brother Angus Robertson. Reunited with wife Joy Robertson (predeceased). Devoted father of Scott, Laurie Beaudin (Charles), Kent (Emily), and Bruce (Victoria). Special grandpa of Jesse, Cassidy, Sabra, and Ryla. MacGregor moved to Manitoulin in 1972 from Kincardine, Ontario to a beautiful farm on Lake Mindemoya where he raised cattle and horses. He was an invincible strongwilled farmer who had a lifelong passion for horses. When not farming MacGregor liked to fish, deer hunt, take trips to the St. Jacob’s Market to his favorite book store, take pictures of wildlife and play solitaire on his computer. He also coached Minor League Hockey in Mindemoya and Providence Bay for many years. Most of all he loved visiting and spending time with grandkids and having his family’s fish fries at the cottage. As per MacGregor’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home.

