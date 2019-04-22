MABEL PRISCILLA PHILLIPS (SAUDER)

February 2, 1928 – April 17, 2019

In Loving Memory of Mabel Priscilla Phillips (Sauder) who passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 91. Predeceased by parents Leonard Moggy and Marjorie Bryant. Predeceased by first husband Stanley Francis Phillips and second husband Carl Sauder. Loving mother of Raymond Phillips (predeceased) (Cheryl) of Lively, Carolyn (George) Calback of Gore Bay, Dorothy (Ken) Rowe of Little Current, Lyle Phillips of Manitowaning, Sheila of Fort Erie and Marguerite McMurray of Lively. Dear grandmother of Jackie, Karen, David, Joyce, Lorne, Mike, Rodney, Rhonda, Randall, Heather, Rowan, Dustin, Hailey and Morgan. Beloved great-grandmother of Cody, Alex, Joseph, Alyssa, Skylar, Damian, Brianna, Kierra, Riley, Randy, Branden, Braiden and Axle. Beloved great- great-grandmother of Cordelia, Paisley and Sophia. Sister of Mina (Bill) Yaw (both predeceased), Henry (predeceased) (Noreen) Moggy, Blossom (Benny predeceased) Puchek, Leonard (Predeceased) (Norma) Moggy, Nelson (Harriet predeceased) Moggy (both predeceased), Ruby (predeceased) (Bernie) McKenzie, Lyman (predeceased) (Judy) Moggy, Reola (predeceased) McMurray, Calvin (Jean) Moggy and Dennis (Cathy) Moggy. Family and friends gathered at Knox United Church in Manitwaning on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 am, service was at 1 pm. Burial will take place in the Spring in Hilly Grove Cemetery.