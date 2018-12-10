LUELLA “MERLE” GIBSON

June 26, 1922 – Novemebr 30, 2018

Luella “Merle” Gibson died peacefully at Espanola Nursing Home on Friday, November 30 at the age of 96. Luella is predeceased by parents Emma (nee Tustian) and Milton Dearing, husband Charlie Gibson (November 24, 2009), son Lloyd, son-in-law Nolan Heise, granddaughter Tanya, siblings and their spouses: Irene and Albert Shepherd, Geraldine Bould, Dorothy and Harry Cozier, Leta and Clarence Taylor, brother-in-law Varley Vanhorne and all of Charlie’s family: Nelda and Willie Casselmann, Bob and Laura Gibson, Bill and Yvette Gibson, John and Verna Gibson, Raymond Gibson, Sadie and George Parsons, Mae and Lloyd Haner. Luella is survived by her beloved children Gerald (Linda), Jacqueline Hill (Ron), Launie, Scott (Leonne) and Valerie Heise. Cherished grandchildren: Terry Hill, Andrea Davis, Erica Vecchio (Ralph), Rebecca Babineau (J.P.), Launette Gibson (John), Tammy Powell, Jay Gibson (Linda), Jeremy Gibson (Amy), Jason Gibson (Danielle), Jodi Taillefer and Trevor Heise. Special great-grandchildren: Caleb, Aiden, Aleda, Isaiah, Elizabeth, Roman, Nicholas, Vincent, Lucas, Annika, Griffin, Cameron, Liam, Gavin, Gracie, Taylor, Tanner, Cooper, Mia, Mylah, Dallen, Delano, Emily, Dominic and two great-great-grandchildren. Beloved sister Repha Vanhorne. Loved nieces and nephews. Family and friends gathered at Mindemoya Missionary Church for visitation from 6 pm -8 pm Monday, December 3, 2018 and gathered for the funeral services at 11am on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Burial at a later date.

.

