LUCY MARJORIE FRANCIS

(nee Baibomkowai)

March 3, 1959 – June 18, 2020

In loving memory of Lucy Marjorie Francis who passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved daughter of Martin (predeceased) and Theresa Francis. Best friend and life partner of Dennis Cormack. Cherished mother of Jennifer Bennett. Doting grandma of Javier Waasnoode Moreno. Sister to siblings Bernadine Francis, Mark (Roselynda) Francis, Verna Pashe-Francis, Clara Cheechoo (predeceased), Alan Francis and Angela (Dwayne) Dokum. Special godmother to Nadia Cheechoo, Caleb Dokum, Deanna Pashe and Marty Francis. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. While she was young, Lucy was academically gifted and had strong, athletic prowess. She could always be found with her nose in a book. But she excelled at many sports like basketball, volleyball and running. She carried a great love for her grandparents and honoured their memory by sharing the cultural teachings they taught her with the rest of her family. Outside of work, she was a bon vivant, enjoying the finer things in life, making special trips for a five-star meal and a fine bottle of wine. She enjoyed the great outdoors while playing golf. She was known for teaching the game to novice players. And, she had a huge love for animals. Lucy was very humble about her diligent fight for her community’s well-being. She was best known to the people of Wiikwemkoong for her work in the social assistance department at Ontario Works. Her passionate advocacy for her people touched the lives of many, young and old. She always went the additional mile for any Band member in need. To honour her memory, she would want you to exemplify her favorite motto: “Do what’s right, do what’s good. Be kind and help others.” The family will host a mass and a feast in her memory in Summer 2021. Visitation began Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 4:30 pm at the Rabbit Island Centre. Funeral Service was Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 am at the Rabbit Island Centre. Cremation followed.