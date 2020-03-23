LOTTIE C. THOMPSON

(PALMER)

March 19, 1927 – March 21, 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Lottie Thompson, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on March 21, 2020 at the age of 93. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Morris (Brigette), Terry Edwards (Rob), Alexis Pyoli (Larry), Kim Mayer (Scotty, deceased), Rodney and Lyn (Jim Bissonnette); sister Shirley (Bob Wiseman); dear niece Pat McShane; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends. Lottie was predeceased by Murray, her husband of 69 years; sisters Maudie, Norma and Anita; and her parents Guy and Janet Palmer. Throughout her life Mom was actively involved in her church and many community organizations such as CGIT, 4H, volunteer fire department and UCW. For the last couple of years Mom enjoyed watching the birds from her favourite chair by the window, but above all, Mom’s greatest pleasure came from her huge loving family and our numerous get-togethers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, feed the birds and get yourself a scratch ticket in her memory. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and may be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca. The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at the Mindemoya Hospital, Bayshore Home Health and the VON for their care and compassion.