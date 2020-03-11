Lots going on this March Break!

Roundup of Manitoulin-wide activities for kids

MANITOULIN – Having a staycation this March Break? Island communities have plenty of things to keep you occupied next week.

At the Little Current-Howland Recreation Centre, there will be public skating from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20 from noon to 1 pm each day.

Also at the rec centre, the Northeast Town will be hosting themed days from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Monday’s theme is ‘It’s Chilly Outside’ and includes unstructured adventure outdoor play with Noojmowin Teg, and inside fun as well.

Tuesday is ‘All About Green Day,’ Wednesday is ‘Ahoy, It’s Pirate Day,’ Thursday’s theme is ‘Gone Fishing’ and on Friday it’s ‘Carnival Fun.’

Each day’s activities and snacks will reflect the theme.

Assiginack has a host of activities lined up for kids on March Break. On Monday, March 16, kids are encouraged to come and make a gnome. Children must be signed up at the township office in advance as there are limited supplies. The cost is $5 per child and children must be accompanied by an adult. Parents are asked to please bring a glue gun if possible. The craft will take place at 6:30 pm at the Assiginack Arena.

Tuesday, March 17 is Tech Day in Assiginack from 1 to 2:30 pm. There’s no need to register and kids can come to the maker space at the Assiginack Library to play with the green screen and other tech toys for free! Kids seven and under will require adult supervision.

On Wednesday, March 18, kids can learn to make a duct tape wallet or create a picture frame and door stopper with Delmer Fields. Both events take place at 6:30 pm at the Assiginack Arena. Children must pre-register at the township office. The cost for either of the workshops is $5 per child and adult accompaniment is a must.

On Thursday, March 19 children will have the opportunity to learn embroidery and create an animal from 1 to 2:30 pm. Children seven and under must have adult accompaniment. This event will take place at the Assiginack Library for just $5. Please pre-register at the municipal office by calling 705-859-3219.

Please also note that the ice can be rented for $50 an hour anytime (except when previously booked) but if the ice is open, it is yours to book!

March Break will have the following dates available for public skating and sponge puck hockey: March 14, public skating from 1-3 pm sponsored by Manitowaning Minor Hockey; March 16. drop-in sponge puck hockey from 12 to 1 pm sponsored by Brenda Reid; March 16, public skating from 1 to 3 pm; March 18, public skating from 10 am to 12 pm sponsored by Assiginack Family Health Team; March 18, drop-in sponge puck hockey from 12 to 1 pm; March 20, public skating from 7:30 to 9 pm; March 21, public skating from 1 to 3 pm.

Also in Manitowaning, an interesting family event is being hosted by the Debajehmujig Storytellers on Friday, March 20 at their home base Creation Centre at 43 Queen Street.

David (Sunny) Osawabine will discuss the teachings inscribed in rocks at the famous petroglyphs, near Stony Lake in the Kawartha area. The focus will be on the six “foundation” petroglyphs. The event begins at 5:30 pm and admission is by donation.

In Central Manitoulin, the Central Manitoulin Lions Club Snow Sculpture Contest will start on Friday, March 13 at noon and end on Sunday, March 22 at 8 am. The Lions are offering $325 in prizes! See the Central Manitoulin Lions Club Facebook page for details or email cmlionsevents

@gmail.com. Sculptures must be registered by Friday, March 13 at noon.

During March Break, the Mindemoya Library will be offering all-day movies and board games from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21. The library is open from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and Thursday from 1 to 8 pm. Tuesday is Princess Dress Up Day and Harry Potter Dress Up Day is Friday.

On Saturday, March 14 there will be a Cooking with Kidz demonstration from noon to 3 pm where kid chefs Scarlet (10) and Annie (13) will teach hands-on cooking to other kids including how to make meatballs, Caesar salad, garlic bread and a classic chocolate chip cookie. Ages 8-12. Registration is required through Marcus Mohr by calling (705) 377-5726 or emailing centralecdev@

amtelecom.net. Sponsored by the Municipality of Central Manitoulin.

On Saturday, March 15, head to the Mindemoya Arena complex for a free session on fire making and cooking by Flint and Flora from 2 to 4 pm (outside of course). Kids will learn to build fires using flint and steel and a bow drill and the art of outdoor cooking over an open fire. Materials supplied. All ages. Contact flintandflora@

gmail.com or call 705-210-0422. Sponsored by the Municipality of Central Manitoulin.

On Monday, March 16 two hip hop dance classes will be offered at the Mindemoya hall with instructor Collin Corbiere. The first, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, for kids ages 5-8 and the second, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, for kids ages 9-12. The cost is $15 and no registration is required. Walk-ins are welcome.

On Wednesday, March 18, Sheila McDermid will teach budding young artists to paint from noon to 4 pm at the Mindemoya hall. The cost is $25 per person and open to children ages 10 and up. Materials will be supplied. Register with Ms. McDermid by emailing sheilamcdermid@

gmail.com or by calling 705-919-5216. Sponsored in part by the Municipality of Central Manitoulin.

Head to the Providence Bay Arena on Saturday, March 21 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm for crafting with Who’s Crafty Canada. Ages five and up with colouring station for ages five and under. The cost is $20/person with all materials supplied. All ages. Contact Who’s Crafty Canada at info@

whoscrafty.com or visit their Facebook page. Sponsored in part by the Municipality of Central Manitoulin.

There are also plenty of skating/sponge puck opportunities with community businesses and organizations sponsoring times. Check out events at CentralManitoulin.ca or type Municipality of Central Manitoulin on Facebook for more details.

The Wiikwemkoong community of South Bay has a Family Cultural Immersion Camp from March 16 to 19 at the South Bay Community Centre. There will be Anishinaabemowin fun and games each day from 9 am to 3 pm. Activities include skinning demonstrations, cooking, ribbon skirt making, crafts, shake/rattle making and singing, storytelling, snowshoeing, ice fishing and more. The event is open to all families. Please dress for the outdoors. All activities will be immersed 100 percent in Anishinaabemowin and parents and guardians must accompany their children. To register, please contact Brian Peltier at 705-859-2385.

The Gore Bay arena has plenty in store for March Break too, including a hockey clinic where players will be coached on power skating, shooting, passing, stick handling and goalie on-ice training.

The clinic will begin on Saturday, March 14 from 9 to 10 am with the Little Skates (ages four to six) at a cost of $10. The Intermediate clinic is next, from 10 am to 11:30 am (ages seven to nine) with a registration fee of $15, followed by the Advanced hockey clinic (ages 10 to 13) from 11:30 am to 1 pm, also $15.

On Sunday, March 15, the hockey clinic continues in the morning with a free family fun skate from 1 to 3 pm.

Monday March 16 will see a sponge puck game (helmet, stick and gloves required) for kids ages four to nine from 10 to 11 am. Youth shinny, with full equipment, will take place from 11 am to noon for players 10 to 14 with a free family fun skate from noon to 2 pm.

Tuesday, March 17 will see another free family fun skate from 10 am to noon with a family shinny hockey game from 5:30 to 6:20 pm for all ages. Don’t forget your helmet, stick and gloves.

The final free family fun skate of the year will take place on Wednesday, March 18 from 2 to 4 pm followed by everyone’s favourite ‘paint the ice’ event from 6:30 to 8 pm. The cost is $5 a paint brush and using a special ice paint on an ice canvas of 175 feet by 75 feet, people of all ages can choose from six different colours and create works with the theme of ‘goodbye winter, hello spring.’ All proceeds will support Gore Bay recreation programs.