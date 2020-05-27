Lost hikers at Killarney Provincial Park located in good condition

(KILLARNEY, ON) – On May 26, 2020 at 9:25 p.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of two hikers who had become lost on a hiking trail in Killarney Provincial Park, in the Municipality of Killarney.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine (K9) Unit were deployed. With the assistance of Park Rangers from Ontario Parks, they located both hikers, aged 28 and 30, from Lively, ON, at approximately 12:45 a.m. They were located in good health.

The OPP reminds all outdoor enthusiasts when taking any kind of short or long excursion to seriously consider the following:

Advise someone the “exact location” of the excursion.

Advise them of the duration of the excursion, even if it’s only for the morning or afternoon.

If possible, consult with local agencies to get recent information about the area.

Have some sort of communication device with them at all times.

Test your communication device as you travel to ensure it is working properly.

Update your contact of your location and progress. (Knowing your location can save precious minutes during a rescue)

Have a survival kit with you. A few examples might include things like flares, appropriate clothing, matches/lighter, saw, knife, food, map, compass, first aid kit, communication device, tarp for shelter, flash light.

Have prescription medication with you for any pre-existing medical condition.

Make sure to bring: water, sunscreen and bug repellent.

“We all enjoy the great outdoors, but the simplest of trips can turn deadly if we are not prepared. Taking a few minutes to prepare can possibly save your life” says, Inspector Michael Maville of the Nipissing West OPP Detachment.

The public is also reminded, currently, only self-guided activities such as walking, hiking, biking, boating, paddling and fishing will be permitted within provincial parks.