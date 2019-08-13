LORNE ARTHUR EBEL

September 8, 1934 – August 8, 2019

Lorne Arthur Ebel, September 8, 1934 to August 8, 2019. Lorne left us suddenly but peacefully on August 8, 2019 surrounded by his wife and great partner of 66 years Dori (nee Hughson) and the love and presence of all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all those who knew him as family or friend. Lorne was born in Southampton, Ontario and raised there and on the Manitoulin Island. Lorne enjoyed one of the happiest, active and most purposeful lives one could imagine. After meeting Dori in high school, they married in 1953 and travelled the world while also raising four children and balancing two careers. Lorne was a senior executive with the K-Mart Corporation, retiring in 1992 from the company after 39 successful years. Throughout his career, he lived in communities across Ontario and Manitoba making life-long friends from all walks of life and seeing the beautiful diversity living amongst us. Outside of work, Lorne was fully engaged in all the communities in which he lived. A Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, he rarely missed a Rotary Club meeting and was the president of three different clubs across Ontario, president of the local Probus in Orangeville, Chair of the Board of the Headwaters Health Centre and chaired philanthropic auctions, events and galas too numerous to count. While his children were growing up, he was a boy scout leader, Junior Achievement leader, school volunteer and sports fan extraordinaire, a role that he happily continued with the arrival of his grandchildren. Never one to sit on the side lines, Lorne was physically active throughout his life and could be seen hiking the Bruce Trail, kayaking or canoeing rivers like the Saugeen, or skiing the Mono Nordic trails. He was quick to pick up a baseball glove or hockey stick for a little street hockey. Lorne was serious about his civic duties and over the years managed many political campaigns at the municipal, provincial and federal levels, sometimes winning, sometimes losing but always having a fun time along the way while ever expanding his circle of friends. Few people, other than perhaps his beloved Dori, read more books in their life than Lorne and he was always quick to pass a good one on to someone else. While he always enjoyed a good literary journey, he was known for his world travels, paddling the the Yukon River, visiting the Pyramids of Egypt, the Galápagos Islands, Vietnam, or nestled in the dunes of Southampton. With close to a 100 countries visited in his lifetime, he was a true Voyageur, and Dori was the Clark to his Lewis, and ¦now his next adventure begins. Beyond his loving wife, Lorne is survived by his children Lisa Bourdeau (husband Rick), Greg Ebel (wife Terri), Pamela Mauti (husband Joe), his siblings John Ebel (wife Mary) and Heather Highgate (husband Carl), his 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Matheson Ebel (wife Nancy), brother George Ebel (wife Marie). The family will receive friends at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm. A Celebration of Lorne’s Life will be held at the Westminster United Church, 247 Broadway Ave. Orangeville on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 am with visitation beginning at 10 am. Reception to follow at the Dods & McNair Reception Centre. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Headwaters Healthcare Foundation (https://www.headwatershealth.ca) or the Westminster Capital Campaign (https://westminsterorangeville.ca). A tree will be planted in memory of Lorne in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com.