LORNA LEONA ALLEN

November 24, 1927 – August 10, 2019

In loving memory of Lorna Leona Allen, November 24, 1927 to August 10, 2019. Lorna passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North, Sudbury on Friday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Ronald Allen (predeceased). Loving mother of Donald (predeceased) (Marie) and

William (Linda). Adoring grandmother of Dawn Marie (Ed),

Ronald Jr. (Michelle), John (Julie) and Lisa (Bruce). Doting great-grandmother of Samantha, Christen, Christopher, Alexander, Nathan, Jesse, Jarret, Spencer, Elaina, Sophia,

Emily and Destiny. Predeceased by her parents William and Rosalie (nee. Hodge) Boyle. Predeceased by all of her siblings Stanley Boyle, Grace (Red) Strong, Viola Boyle, Owen (Mary) Boyle, Bernice (Manson) McGillivray and

Clayton (Viola) Boyle. Family and friends will gather at Grace Bible Church for visitation, Thursday, August 15, 2019 beginning at 11am flowing into a funeral service at 1pm. Burial in Mountainview Cemetery. Donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxilary, Centennial Manor Auxilary and Grace Bible Church.