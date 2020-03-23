LORNA EDITH FINCH

Lorna Edith Finch of Espanola passed away at the Espanola Nursing Home on March 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Dear daughter of the late Lorne Henry and Bessie Louise Bennet (nee Marsh) Wisson and stepdaughter of Dorthy Amanda Wisson (nee Collins). Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Norman Lewis and also Ervin Delbert Finch. Loving mother of Rita (companion Augie), Mike (wife Vi), Vicki, Doug (late wife Betty), Delbert and the late Irene. Cherished by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joan (husband Joe), Bev (husband Laurie), Sheldon (wife Linda), Bryan and the late Graham. Also will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Friends and family were received at the Bourcier Funeral Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 9 am until the time of service at 12 noon with Rev. Beverly Van der Jaght officiating in the funeral home. Cremation to follow with interment of ashes at a later date in the Elmview Cemetery, Sheguiandah. If so desired, donations to Northern Cancer Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.