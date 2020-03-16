LORINA HILDA LENA KOZEYAH

January 20, 1941 – March 11, 2020

Lorina Hilda Lena Kozeyah, born in Wikwemikong, passed away in the comfort of her loving home on March 11, 2020.

Loving wife of Edward Kozeyah. Mother to Jim Kozeyah,

Darlene Kanasawe (husband Ben), Darren Kozeyah, Wayne Kozeyah (wife Laurie), Patti St. Germanine (husband Jim) and Jackie Kozeyah. Grandmother to 19 grandchildren. Great-grandmother to 37 grandchildren and great-great-grandmother to five grandchildren. She is survived by her loving pets and companions Suzie, Thumper and Tweety. She was many things to us, her children.

Proverbs 31:10

A wife of noble character, dad had full confidence in her. Her arms were always strong for the tasks she was faced with. She was always on the go. She opened her arms to the poor and extended her hands to the needy. Lorina always wanted to help. She was clothed with strength and dignity. Her lips were full of wisdom and faithful instruction. Her children will rise and call her blessed. Her husband also praises her and we honour her for all she has done.

Mom loved the outdoors, hiking through the woods, camping and even hunting. She once caught a moose with Ben. She loved gardening and shared everything that she made and grew including her fresh vegetables and preserves. She loved picking berries. In her spare time she enjoyed doing puzzles, playing scrabble, cards and Bingo. Most of all she loved her grandchildren. Each one special to her in their own unique way. Visitation at the AOK Community Centre was from Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5 pm until the funeral service, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 am. Burial in the AOK First Nation Cemetery.