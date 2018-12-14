Long time councillor presented with special recognition

GORE BAY—Among the recognition of township staff employees, firefighters and golf course employees, a couple of long-time members of council were presented with special awards at the Gordon/Barrie Island annual Christmas dinner held last Friday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay.

“We have a very special presentation to make to (retired) long-time councillor Betty Noble,” stated Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island. He explained, “Betty has served on council for 29 years as of this year.”

“Being a councillor for 29 years is no small feat,” said Reeve Hayden. “While a councillor Betty always closely evaluated maintaining a line on taxes and still maintaining services. Betty served on many committees and boards over the years, noting when Ms. Noble started on council “we had a part-time clerk and a part-time roads superintendent.”

Over her 29 years on council, Ms. Noble, “has attended well over 700 meetings, and spent thousands of hours working on council and community matters,” said Reeve Hayden.

Ms. Noble pointed out Reeve Hayden, “is only three or four years behind me (in terms of the number of years serving on Gordon council).”

Carrie Lewis, Gordon/Barrie Island clerk told the large gathering, “Lee (Hayden), as Betty mentioned, has been a member of council (as a councillor and reeve) for 25 years as of 2019.”

In being presented with a gift on behalf of the township Reeve Hayden said, “it has been quite an experience seeing the changes that have come as far as the municipal aspect of things, with a lot of things being downloaded (onto municipalities). But it has been very rewarding and I have no regrets so far.”

At the beginning of the evening, Ms. Lewis called on Sandra Armstrong and team of ladies in the kitchen who prepared the dinner for the evening.

“Tonight Lee and I making several appreciation presentations,” said Ms. Lewis. “We would like to start with the (Gore Bay/Gordon-Barrie Island) volunteer firefighters who are an integral part of the community. They put in a lot of hours training, being on call, and fighting fires. They are special people—they truly care about the community they serve. There are not enough opportunities to show appreciation from the community.”

“On behalf of the municipality we welcome all of you, and appreciate all that you do as firefighters,” said Reeve Hayden in presenting gifts to each of the firefighters.

Fire Chief Mike Addison presented long term service pins to several of the fire-fighters: James Martin, who received his five-year service award; a 10 year award was presented to Captain John Baker; and 15 year service awards to Cole McLaughlin and Duncan Sinclair.

Ms. Lewis noted the township wanted to recognize staff at the Manitoulin Island Country Club golf course. “Some of the staff members have been around for years, and some have been around for a little while now. Our heartfelt thank you for all your efforts; I have enjoyed working with you all of you,” she said.

“On behalf of council we would like to thank each and every one of you for your service and dedication over the past seven years,” said Reeve Hayden. “As you know, the golf course has been taken over by Manitoulin Transport. This is a positive step toward the long term viability and benefit of the golf course.”

“The MICC has an outstanding reputation and it is the staff that work together as a team for the common good that has made the difference and we wish all of you the very best. It has been a pleasure working with all of you,” stated Reeve Hayden, in presenting MICC staff members with appreciation awards on behalf of the municipality.

“On behalf of council I would like to thank each member of our municipal staff,” said Reeve Hayden. “This year we lost Carrie (Lewis) for an extended period of time in the office, and we weren’t always firing on all cylinders, but the rest of the staff picked up the slack. Welcome back, Carrie,” he said in calling on and presenting gifts on behalf of council to Ms. Lewis, Melanie Chatwell and Terri-Lynn Leighton.

Reeve Hayden pointed out Arran Campbell and Wayne Fogal are the backbone of infrastructure services in the township. “Our roads team is second to none,” he said in handing out appreciation gifts. He also acknowledged Ron Noland who works on the township cemetery and other municipal services. Dan Osborne was then presented with an appreciation award on behalf of the township for his work as the Chief Building Official.

Reeve Hayden then recognized and presented the outgoing council, and incoming members of council. “I am happy to report there is not a complete turn over in council,” he said, noting “we would like to thank Jack Bould for all his work in the past term, and Jack Brady who has come out of retirement to be a councillor. We appreciate having his experience at the table. Also, we are very pleased to have two new councillors: Marian Hester and John Turner. We sincerely hope all of you will enjoy the next four years.”