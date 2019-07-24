Long-awaited Connecting Link funds secured for Northeast Town

LITTLE CURRENT – Being dogged in their determination to see provincial Connecting Link funding has paid off for the Northeast Town mayor and council as over $2 million was announced late last week to see phase three of an almost 20-year project come to fruition.

“It’s fantastic news,” said CAO Dave Williamson.

“Since 2006, mayor and council have been lobbying the government every chance they could to see Connecting Link funds for the municipality.”

Mr. Williamson explained that the $2,015,764 will cover the paving and curb stops of the road between Sim and Walcot streets, from Hilltop Shell gas station to the rec centre on Manitowaning Road and from the fire hall at the corner of Meredith Street to the Ministry of Transportation yard along Highway 540 (Worthington Street).

The funding will also mean new storm sewers on the portion of connecting link between Sim and Walcot streets (between McQuarrie Motors and the Guardian Pharmacy).

Mr. Williamson also noted that while the road is resurfaced, the Northeast Town will undertake the replacement of its 1940s-era cast iron water pipes from the Manitoulin Health Centre on Meredith to Worthington Street (Highway 540). This work will be covered by the users of the Little Current water system.

The CAO explained that the engineering portion of the project will likely happen in the fall, but roadwork is not anticipated until next year.

Phase one of the Connecting Link project occurred before 2005 while phase two took place in 2006 and also saw the additional three lanes at the swing bridge created and the widening of the Highway 540 to Meredith Street turn at the fire hall corner.

Mr. Williamson again expressed his praise at the diligence of Mayor MacNevin and his council in seeing this funding through.