LOIS MARIE BROWN

(nee Wilkin)

Lois Brown of Ayr passed away at Doon Village Retirement Home, Kitchener, on Friday, January 18, 2019 in her 88th year. Cherished wife of the late John “Jack” Brown (2001); loving mother of Sharon of Cambridge, the late Bonnie Chapman (2011), Larry (Karen) and Chris (Jennifer) all of Ayr and Wendy (Dale) and Greg (Mary Jane) of Paris; wonderful grandmother of Michael, Traci, Jennifer, Angela, Mark, Jonathan, Dana, Elizabeth, Ryan, Fiona, Chris, Tyler, Trent, Jordan, Daniel and Curtis and great-grandmother to 15. Sadly missed by her sister Glenda (John) Hodder, son-in-law David Chapman; sisters-in-law Cathy Murphy and her husband Norm and Dorothy Brown; brothers-in-law Art Sowden and Ab Gignac; as well as her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lois was predeceased by her parents William Henry Wilkin and Ruby Gladys Wilkin (Willis), her brother Bert Wilkin; his wife Annie; sisters-in-law Elspeth Sowden, Mary Dicken, Marg Gignac and brothers-in-law Harvey Brown, Robert Brown and his wife Peggy. Lois, born on the family farm on the edge of Little Current, moved with Jack and her children to Ayr early in the 1960s. She was a proud Haweater returning every summer to catch up with life-long friends, play a few euchre games and enjoy the magnificent sunsets on the North Channel. An avid card player, Lois also played ringette in Ayr well into her 60s, coached softball and followed her children and grandchildren in the many sports and activities they participated in. Lois will also be remembered for her kindness and generosity toward others. Friends will be received at the Ayr Chapel, Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St., Ayr, on Wednesday, January 23 from 2 – 4 pm and 7 – 9 pm. The funeral service will take place at Knox United Church, 92 Northumberland St. Ayr, on Thursday, January 24 at 11 am. A memorial service will be planned for late spring or early summer at the United Church, Little Current, Ontario. In lieu of flowers the family would request donations to Lisaard House, Cambridge, Ontario; Centennial Manor, Little Current or the Little Current United Church. Condolences and donations and may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting WM Kipp 519-632-8228.

