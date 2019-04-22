LOIS GRAHAM

April 11, 1925 – April 17, 2019

Lois Graham passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in her 95th year. Born April 11, 1925 in Stayner, Ontario to parents Dr. Roy and Myrna (Butler) Shaver. Lois and beloved husband Allan Graham (predeceased 2005) married and settled in Gore Bay in 1947. Cherished mother of Roy and “daughter” Julie (Virag) Graham; exceedingly proud grandmother of Jennifer, Heather (Cory) Heggestad and Rob; loving great-grandmother to Graham, Julia and Morgan. Survived by sister-in-law Dorothy (Graham) Brunette and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Donald (Mary Helen) Shaver, and in-laws Gerry Brunette, Lyle and Minnie (Hopkins) Graham, Jim and Norine (Graham) Fisher. Lois was an avid curler and golfer and an active member of the community. She spent a number of years as the official scorekeeper of the Gore Bay baseball team during the peak years of the Island baseball league. She was a very accomplished pianist, who tirelessly shared her talents as the organist of the Gore Bay Anglican Church for 40 years, not to mention fond memories with the Old Tyme Orchestra and hours at many a party over the years, accompanied by other talented musicians and great vocalists! She was still active at the piano up to recent months, often taking requests from the residents and staff at Extendicare, Lindsay, where she had resided the last few years. Lois will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her! Visitation will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John’s Anglican Church, Kagawong or the charity of your choice, as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.