LLOYD WILLIAM TAYLOR

May 9, 1934 – May 28, 2019

In Loving Memory of Lloyd William Taylor May 9,1934-May 28, 2019.

Lloyd died peacefully at the Espanola Nursing Home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Darlene Taylor (2004). Cherished father of Brenda (predeceased) (Clarence St. Jacques) of Little Current,Linda St. Jacques (predeceased) and Danny and Julie Taylor of Espanola. Special grandfather of Tyler and Megan (Steve), Shawn (Chrisy), Geoffrey (Samantha) and Samantha. Great-grandfather of Harmony, Sophia and Cole. Lovingly remembered by sister Donna Marki (Albert predeceased) and sister-in-law Shirley Lovelace. Predeceased by siblings Ed (Betty), Harry (Frances), Rita (Harold), Beulah (Maurice) and Clayton (Norma). Loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Visitation was from 7 pm to 9 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Island Funeral Home. Funeral Service was at 11 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church with burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Donations to Manitoulin Health Center Auxilary or Espanola Regional Hospital Foundation.