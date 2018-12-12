LLOYD WILBERT GALBRAITH

Peacefully, after a long valiant battle, Lloyd’s journey ended at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on Saturday, August 25, 2018 surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island on April 22, 1943, he was a true Haweater. Lloyd was so proud of his beautiful family and is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 54 years, Marilyn, his adoring daughter Terrie (Mark), and his cherished grandchildren Shannon and Kyle. Loving brother of Doug (Alice) and the late Jean and Wayne. Predeceased by his parents Nelson and Kathleen (Jeffkins) Galbraith. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be dearly missed by those who saw him as a male role model, father figure, friend, supporter, and hero. Lloyd held his roles in high regard as a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 and Masonic Lodge Gore Bay No. 472. Lloyd is finally at peace. The love and support of our dear family and friends helped guide us through this difficult time. Interment will be Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, October 6, 2018. Family and friends, please gather at Barrie Island Hall at 12 noon to start processional to Gordon Cemetery for 1 pm. Following interment, there will be get-together at 2 pm at the Barrie Island Hall to share memories, hunting stories and lunch. Lloyd’s dress code preferred, camouflage/hunters orange.

“Bye for now…”