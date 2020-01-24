Little Current’s Good Stuff Box outlines new initiatives for 2020

LITTLE CURRENT – The Good Stuff Box has begun its second year of operation and has planned several new initiatives, including a new charity partnership.

“The first year was a busy year. I had to wear many hats, which is not unusual for a small business owner,” stated Vanessa Glasby of Ice Lake. She explained, “the new year is well underway, and we have several exciting new projects in the works for 2020. Our first year of operation was a huge success, and we’re hoping that year two will be even better.”

The Good Stuff Box is owned and operated by Ms. Glasby and is a quarterly lifestyle subscription service for customers who want to give back and make a difference in the world through small, everyday actions. Customers receive one box per quarter (shipped out in March, June, September and December) and each box contains four to six full-sized items plus additional coupons and samples. Local customers can elect to pick up their boxes at The Island Jar in Little Current if they’d like to save on shipping.

“Good Stuff connects customers with like-minded businesses and other consumers who share their values and desire to make the world a little better through small, everyday actions,” its website explains. “We strive to become a brand leader in socially and environmentally conscious living, and to work with partner charities to give back and reinvest our profits to do even more good.”

“We have a new charity partnership this year, which is really good,” Ms. Glasby told the Recorder. She noted one of the big changes for the business in 2020 “is a shift in how we are structuring the charitable giving portion of our business. Instead of donating the proceeds of our sticker sales we’ve decided to change it up.”

“From here on out, every time we sell a Good Stuff Box, we will make an automatic donation to our friends at One Tree Planted, who will then plant a tree on our behalf,” said Ms. Glasby. “One Tree Planted works with awesome reforestation partners in North America, South America, Asia and Africa who help them get trees in the ground to restore forests after fires and floods, create jobs, build communities and protect habitat for biodiversity.”

“Depending on the project, their partners choose the best tree species to plant and work with local communities to get them in the ground. Planting typically happens in the rainy season when the soil is wet and provides optimal conditions for tree survival. One Tree Planted carefully vets their partners to ensure a tree survival rate of 80 to 90 percent, which we think is pretty great,” said Ms. Glasby.

Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. They also provide jobs to over 1.6 billion people, absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere and are key ingredients in 25 percent of all medicines. “In this time of climate crisis, we are proud to support this amazing organization and the important environment work they are doing.

“Recently we launched a new ‘Build Your Own Box’ collection, which customers can use to create their own custom Good Stuff Box,” Ms. Glasby told the Recorder in an email January 20. “The collection features customer favourite products from Year 1 (2019). Customers simply select the items they want from the collection (four to six products recommended for a standard box, but customers can choose as many or as few items as they wish), add them to their cart and proceed to checkout. Boxes can be shipped anywhere in Canada for a flat rate, or picked up at The Island Jar (no additional charge). In addition, each box comes with a free gift while supplies last,” she said.

Customers have a choice of three items. The collection can be viewed at: GoodStuffBox.ca/collections/build-your-own-box.

Ms. Glasby explained, “the newest Good Stuff Box will be released in March of this year. Orders placed on or after February 15 will receive the ‘Spring Box’ as their first box. The Spring Box is available with any seasonal (pay as you go) or annual (pre-pay for four boxes and save $20) subscription. More information about 2020 boxes can be found at GoodStuffBox.ca/pages/how-does-it-work.

“And we can still sell the box as a gift subscription,” added Ms. Glasby.