Little Current community gym hosts anniversary open house

LITTLE CURRENT—If your New Year’s resolution is to get in shape, or maybe just tone up that tummy for the beach this summer, there is a great asset available quite close to home and one that’s available 24/7.

Stepping into the community gym located on the bottom floor of the Welcome Centre near the swing bridge on Highway 6 in Little Current during a recent open house, a visitor is immediately struck by the incredible amount and diversity of exercise equipment available for use.

Several members of the board of the non-profit community gym were on hand to take visitors through the facility and describe/demonstrate how the various pieces of equipment are used.

“We do have quite a bit of equipment here,” said Kerrene Tilson. “There is something here to suit the needs of just about anyone. All of the equipment is commercial grade and we maintain everything pretty well.”

The standard equipment is all to be found on the floor, including two treadmills, a pair of elliptical machines, a rowing machine, recumbent bicycle, a spin bike (where the user sits upright much like on a real bicycle), a max trainer (like an elliptical), a new step machine, a squat machine, a crossover cable machine, a four station weight machine and one machine that is particularly useful for those recovering from knee surgery.

“It was suggested that we get that machine by the physio department at the hospital,” explained Ms. Tilson. “They only have so much time with each patient and this lets people continue with the exercises they need to heal properly.”

Along with the various sets of exercise equipment on hand, there are also dedicated stretching areas with resistance bands, free weights and weighted physio balls. “There really is something for everyone if you think about it,” said Ms. Tilson.

Once the workouts are done, there is also a single shower and change room available.

As a non-profit the community gym has enjoyed strong support from the Northeast Town, which Ms. Tilson notes has generally recognized the valuable asset the facility provides for enhancing community wellness. “They have been very supportive,” she said. The gym pays rent to the town for the use of the space.

When it comes to the cost of membership, the community gym is a pretty good deal. “The best route is to take out a three-month membership,” she said. “A three-month membership is $70, normally that would cost $90 with three months at $30.” Those prices include HST.

The cost is kept down because the gym is completely volunteer driven, with no paid staff. The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with entry by key card.

Interested parties get a tour of the community gym and its equipment during the 10th anniversary open house held earlier this month.

Those interested in joining the gym can contact the treasurer Kerrene Tilson at 705-997-0009 and registration can take place at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre right next door, but bring cash. It simplifies things for all involved.