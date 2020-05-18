LISA DOMINIC – HOPPE

Lisa Dominic-Hoppe of Sheshegwaning, passed on to the spirit world on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 50. Beloved wife of Dan and dear mother of Jonathan Dominic (Joy Trudeau), Dieter Dominic, Dietrah Dominic-Hoppe (Roger Beaudin Jr.) and Tara Dominic-Hoppe. Lisa will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Irena, Kingston, Kali and Damien, brothers Emilio Tomaselli (Crystal Madahbee), Frank Tomaselli, her aunt Emily Norton, nephew Dominic, nieces Kaitlynn, Niomi, Mia, Tyla, Tala, Julia, Ember and cousins Joanne, Lorraine, Maureen, Mike, Gerald, Andy, Sam, Sylvia, Janelle and Marie. Predeceased by her parents Franco Tomaselli and Julia Dominic and her sister-in-law Talia Carey. Lisa dedicated her life to caring for her family and grandbabies. She loved to make jokes to make everyone laugh. Visitation was held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 3 pm until time of the graveside mass on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.