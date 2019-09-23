LINDA WITTY

March 23, 1951 – September 13, 2019

In Loving Memory of Linda Witty March 23, 1951 to September 13, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Marlene Witty (Pearson) announces her passing, after a brief illness, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 68. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband Bruce of 47 years, daughter Theresa (predeceased) (husband Barry), son Tom (wife Marlene), son JR (friend Monica), step-son Bob Rieck (wife Dale) and fur baby Tanner. Linda will be forever remembered by grandchildren, Katherine, Abby, Ethan, Kaylub, Tyannah and Lorne. Linda was predeceased by brothers Mike and Garnet. Surviving siblings Ozzie (Isabel predeceased), Robert (Karen), Sharon (Kevin Davis), Jim, Keith, Carol (Ken Worsely) and Larry. Also remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Linda was a Health Care Aide for 24 years at the Manitoulin Lodge and in recent years she enjoyed working summers at the Queens Hotel. Anyone that knew Linda knew she had a kind soul and now we have a beautiful angel. Her time was spent enjoying her grandchildren, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, line dancing and playing the one arm bandit at the casino. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to Mindemoya Health Center Telemetry Cardiac Campaign in memory of Linda.