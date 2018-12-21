

In Loving Memory of Linda May (White) Phillips, 68 years of age, who died on Monday, December 17, 2018 at her home. Beloved wife of Leonard Phillips predeceased 2010. Loving mother of Rodney predeceased 2011 (Tammy) and Shane (Amy). Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Rilie, O’Riley, Lyndon, Larkin, Lenny and great-grandchildren Emma and Matteo. Dear daughter of Clifford and Helen White both predeceased. Linda will be sadly missed by many brothers, sisters and their families. Linda was proud to be born on Manitoulin Island. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and many other activities with her many friends. Linda was a skilled knitter and a wonderful baker, well-known for her excellent butter tarts. She leaves a legacy of love and caring for her devoted family. Funeral Service was at the Lougheed Funeral Home, 252 Regent St. at Hazel St. on Saturday, December 22nd, 2018 at 1 pm. Friends called 4 pm -8 pm on Friday, December 21, 2018 or after 12 noon Saturday, December 22, 2018. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Donations to the Phillips Grandchildren Education Fund would be appreciated.

