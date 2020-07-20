LINA MADELINE CONDIE (NEE PATTISON) July 14, 1929 – July 11, 2020

In loving memory of Lina (Pattison) Condie who passed away at the age of 90. Beloved daughter of Grace and AI Pattison (predeceased). Beloved wife of Ray Condie (predeceased). Loving mother of Linda Senior (husband Colin predeceased) and Richard Condie (wife Nancy). Loving granmother of grandsons James Senior (predeceased), Troy Condie, Terry Condie (wife Vanessa) and Todd Condie; granddaughters, Cathy Joyce (Senior). Loving great-grandmother of David, Sara, Tommy and Joshua Joyce. Dear sister of James (predeceased), Bruce (predeceased), Mary McDonald (predeceased) and Marilyn Moggy. Lina will be missed by many cousins, nephews and nieces. Lina loved to play cards and was involved in the Royal Canadian Legion Auxilary. Internment will be at Mountain View Cemetary at 2 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020.