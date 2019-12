LEVI FRANCIS DEBASSIGE

June 9, 1943 – December 6, 2019

In loving memory of Levi Francis Debassige. Loving husband of Mary (Maisie) Evelyn Debassige. Beloved father of Gerald, Kem and Scott (predeceased). Special grandpa of Jessie Debassige. Gone to the happy hunting grounds. Loved by all. “Chi Miigwetch, Chi Miigwetch, Chi Miigwetch, Levi.” Visitation started 3:30 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at M’Chigeeng Community Complex.

Funeral Mass 11 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at M’Chigeeng Community Complex. Feast to follow.