LETTERS: The NHL’s loss will be Mum’s gain

A Randy Carlyle fan weighs in on the silver lining of the hockey legend’s latest firing

To the Expositor:

I met a gentleman last week at Mum’s Restaurant in Mindemoya. Mum’s is Randy Carlyle’s favourite summer breakfast restaurant. This fellow said to me, “Too bad about your poor friend Randy being fired for the third time.” I replied, “No! Not poor Randy. He will be coming home to Lake Manitou this spring with a suitcase full of US dollars!”

This would be what’s owing Randy on the remaining portion of his three-year contract, along with other perks (medical, pension). Plus, Randy has a pretty good resume: played for the Winnipeg Jets, won the Norris trophy for Best Defenceman and has a Stanley Cup ring as coach for the Anaheim Ducks. If Anaheim had players like Marner, Matthews and Tavares, Carlyle would still be coaching. You can bring a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. That is why Randy is one of my heroes alongside Jim Pappin and Al Arbour. (Al is my childhood neighbour and friend from the Flour Mill in Sudbury.) They also have Stanley Cup rings with the Leafs and Islanders, respectively.

Sincerely,

Michael ‘Mickey’ McKinny

2006 Sudbury Sportsman of the Year

2017 Sudbury House of Kin Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

Mindemoya