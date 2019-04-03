LETTERS: Thanks for doing nothing to save the starving deer, MNRF

Why can’t they bring in laid off firefighters to cut browse and limb trees for deer feed?

To the Expositor:

I would like to thank the MNRF for doing absolutely nothing to help our starving deer herds on Manitoulin Island.

I am watching deer starve to death every day in and around South Baymouth and nothing is being done to help them.

This catastrophe should be under the so-called deer management; why can’t they bring in laid off firefighters to cut browse and excavators to limb trees for deer feed? I have lost all respect for the MNRF and our governments for their wildlife managing—there is none.

Bob Lewis

South Baymouth