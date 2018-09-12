LETTERS: Reeve takes on “fake news” blog

Urges voters to “do their homework before the coming election”

To the Expositor:

I am writing in regards to an advertisement for something called the “Tehkummah Blog” that appeared in the September 5 Manitoulin Expositor. As no one has come forward to claim responsibility for this website I want to state that it is not funded or affiliated with the Township of Tehkummah in any way. In fact, the website reads like the ramblings of a disgruntled former employee who is only thinking of their own self-interest and not that of the township as it purports. With so much inaccurate reporting about the activities of the township I urge the voters to do their homework before the coming election and to attend candidates night which will be held on Wednesday, September 19 at 7 pm at Tehkummah Community Hall.

Eric Russell, reeve

Tehkummah Township

EDITOR’S NOTE: With respect to Reeve Russell’s comment on ‘inaccurate reporting,’ The Expositor continues to stand by its fair and accurate reporting of Tehkummah council.