LETTERS: Recreation and community centres bring in major benefits

Centres address important community needs, despite operating costs

To the Expositor:

Being on many boards over the better part of the last century, I always tried to get as much information as possible from all who wished to share their info with me or us.

After speaking to the CAO of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, I learned some really important facts on building and maintaining a complex!

Mr. Williamson told me the cost to operate their complex for a year was $700,000. I think that’s close to three quarters of a million dollars. It took $6 million to build it 40 years ago. The roof alone cost $680,000 to replace it three years ago.

Arenas and community centres and many other buildings were never intended to make money, but the subsidies that trains and planes access for assistance to operate are a lot the same. But these services the communities need.

Lyle Dewar

Providence Bay