LETTERS: New NAFTA is a sell-out illustrated by the GM pullout

The result is unconscionable

To the Expositor:

Last week’s press and media release from GM and the Oshawa Plant is a jaw dropper for sure. Never mind the betrayal of General Motors International. Do not point the finger at them. What the hell did the Trump and yes, Trudeau administration, negotiate in the recently ratified (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) trade agreement? The ink is not yet dried on that accord and our bleeding has started already. Good for Canada, Mr. Trudeau? The betrayal (sell out down the river, with us Canadian and US citizens/labour having not as much as a paddle) is unconscionable!

Michael White

Little Current