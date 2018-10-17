LETTERS: McQuay letter hits the nail on the head

The high cost of nuclear cannot be calculated as its legacy never ends

To the Expositor:

Finally, the nail has been hit on the head by Jan McQuay (‘Watching the rise of alt-right politicians is dismal and frightening,’ October 10, Page 4) and Derek Steven McPhail (‘The spread of neo-liberalism has concentrated wealth in the few,’ October 3, Page 4). The truth of the very high cost of nuclear power cannot be calculated because the cost never ends as the very dangerous radioactive spent fuel rods need to be heavily capsulated in thick steel and cement, buried in a yet to find safe underground mine and guarded forever. What a legacy!

Lyle Dewar

- Advertisement -

Providence Bay