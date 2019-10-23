Letters: Is Central Manitoulin council putting the cart before the horse?

Shouldn’t the taxpayers be given the opportunity to decide if they need a new building?

To the Expositor

According to last week’s vote, Central Manitoulin councillors seem to be divided on whether to save the 100-year old schoolhouse in Mindemoya or tear it down to build a multi-million dollar sports complex.

On October 24 there will be a decision on the fate of this historic building before the public forum to discuss the idea/need of a new sports complex on October 28. Isn’t that putting the cart before the horse?

Shouldn’t taxpayers be given the opportunity to discuss the need for this new building before council decides to save or tear down the old schoolhouse? Maybe the old schoolhouse could be incorporated into the new plans or the new building put elsewhere (if it is indeed needed at all).

Also, perhaps such important tax dollar investments need to be discussed when all taxpayers are able to attend public meetings and not wait until summer residents have left for the season.

Sue Rumble

Big Lake