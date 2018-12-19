LETTERS: An ode to Manitoulin from a young admirer

I love Manitoulin so much I thought I wold write a poem about it
To the Expositor:
I have been coming to Manitoulin since I can remember. My nana, Carol Lennox (her maiden name is Strain), was born in Gore Bay and now she and my grandpa have a camp in Kagawong. I love Manitoulin Island so much so I thought I would write a poem about it!
I thought you might like to publish it in your newspaper! Please let me know if you do!
- Advertisement -
Here is my poem!
My favourite place
The lake is as blue as a gem
the breeze blows through the trees
And the breeze blows through me
The deer gallop through the forest,
so gently and graceful, the whole world just stops,
While the deer are so playful…
Grace Fryd, 12 years old
Toronto