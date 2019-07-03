Letter: Wagg’s Wood should be governed by local stewards

It is time to let the Escarpment Biosphere and local groups take the helm

To the Expositor:

Wagg’s Wood would be governed by local stewards. The family support Environment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) custodialship, along with other local nature groups, and I do not understand why some people are not in favour of this fabulous opportunity to preserve this gift.

Twenty-eight years has passed since the land has had public access and sadly has been devoid of improvements and maintenance. This woodland area is indeed a jewel that has been appreciated by so few because of accessibility. It is time to let EBC and local groups take the helm. The Cup and Saucer is a testament to their promise and credibility.

Brenda Edington

Sandfield