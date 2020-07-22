Letter: Traffic on Rockville Road calls for a consistent speed limit

Travelling vehicles new to the route hitting Highway 401 speeds

To the Expositor:

I live on Rockville Road and have noticed the traffic has increased since the road blockades in M’Chigeeng have come down. I suspect a lot of people never used this road to get to Mindemoya or Providence Bay before. The speed limit is posted 40km for a stretch and 50km in another, but we need a consistent speed limit from Camp Mary Anne split to the Rockville Community Centre (Spry’s farm).

The travelling cars new to the new way to get to Mindemoya are travelling at 401 Hwy speed! We need more speed limit postings of 40km and 50km throughout the Rockville Rd bypass, as I’m sure it’s known now! Please consider speed postings like you’ve done with bicycle route signs before someone gets killed!

John K. Anderson

Rockville