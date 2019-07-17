Letter: Signage at conservation area disappointing

Please reconsider billboards and remove them

To the Expositor:

I have been going to Cockburn Island going on 60 years now.

My father was born there as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There has always been this special place for my family to go back to and enjoy.

We have accepted many changes over that time but now with Nature Conservancy Canada taking over buying large parts of the island, the idea was to preserve its natural scenic beauty but now the local residents are seeing billboards go up that take away from the scenic beauty that we have enjoyed for many years.

Hope that they would reconsider the billboards and remove them from the roadsides.

Not sure where that last one is going.

Signs marking out the conservation area are counter intuitive to the concept, writer argues.

Harold Robinson

Cockburn Island