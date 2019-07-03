Letter: Serious safety concerns over vacant house

Shock and disappointment that this is allowed to happen

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an open letter to the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands’ Chief Building Officer, mayor and CAO and has been reprinted here at the author’s request.

Dear mayor and council,

RE. Safety hazards, 47 Worthington St./time bomb waiting to happen.

This letter is to address a serious health, fire and safety issue in our neighbourhood. First, I must share my background of who I am and my position to deal with this pressing safety issue. I have lived in urban and/or town neighbourhoods for most of my adult life. I am 86 years old, therefore for almost 70 years I have lived in good neighbourhoods. I lived for many years in Toronto, then Sudbury and now in Little Current. Moving here was a conscious choice. Besides wanting to live close to family, I want to live my maturing years in a safe and secure neighbourhood. I live on Blake Street West, for many years now, with no plans of moving elsewhere.

Over the past few years I have had concerns about the building at 47 Worthington Street. I can’t bring myself to call it a home, as I’ve yet to see it established as a home. For a period, it was a ‘party’ house. Currently it has become vacant and a compete desecrated piece of property.

In all my years of urban living, I am shocked and disappointed at the acceptance of neighborhood communities to allow this to happen. True, the property has become an eyesore for all those who drive through Little Current to see, but that is not my primary concern. I am an aging senior citizen. A few of us seniors who live in the area cannot move very quickly, if anything should happen. I would not have the physical capability to escape a fire catastrophe. Also, we live in a school zone with many children who are in the neighbourhood, including my great grandchildren.

As the holidays approach, this weekend with Canada Day celebrations, and all the general summer population Little Current receives I have extreme concerns. Does NEMI not also have these concerns regarding the security and safety of our town?

The property is vacant with broken windows, doors and in complete dilapidation. I am concerned, first, what if children enter it and an accident occurs. We can warn our children all that we can, but ‘children will be children’ and are curious. Next, is the fire hazard that it is. Between bad wiring, or mishaps gone awry – what are we waiting for?

We are community members of Little Current who have lives at risk being near to 47 Worthington. This is a concern to many of us in the neighbourhood. At this point and time, we are requesting that the safety and security of our neighbourhood be addressed. Please forward this concern to applicable parties immediately.

Sincerely,

Rosemary Lavalle

Little Current