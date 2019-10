A long wait for the newspaper, if it comes

To the Expositor:

Canada Post is really a joke. We pay millions a year for Canada Post. I get my Island Expositor every Friday for about a month at a time. Two-day delivery is good. But then for about three months in a row it will take eight to 10 days to get it or don’t ever get it. Canada Post are in the same bracket as politicians, a real joke and cost the people a fortune.

Jack Witty

Bar River