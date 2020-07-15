Letter: Kudos to the Sheguiandah Hall seniors

A most excellent cold turkey take out dinner

To the Expositor:

The ladies and gents of the seniors’ club, Sheguiandah Hall, need to be congratulated for the excellent cold turkey take out dinner they did Wednesday, July 8. It was very tasty, generous portions, fresh sides and a roll topped off with delicious strawberry shortcake.

A nice change from cooking, and so thanks to all of you who did the job so well in this hot weather.

Hope you are planning more.

An appreciative customer,

Pat Nelder

Mindemoya