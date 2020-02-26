Letter: Kudos to Billings Township

From a thankful mother of two

To the Expositor:

I would like to give a warm and very hearty thank you to the Township of Billings for installing a baby change station in the Park Centre.

As a mom of littles, finding a clean, safe and convenient place to change my small children can be a challenge when out and about. Myself and others were usually left with two choices—the dirty floor or our cramped car.

Thank you for making life with littles a little easier, a little cleaner, a little safer. I enjoy taking part in the many events Billings has to offer with my family, and seeing the township work towards making the community more accessible for young families is a great encouragement to continue to participate in said activities.

I would love to see more communities be inspired by Billings Township’s inclusivity and install their own baby change stations.

Stephanie Hillyard

Mom of two and a Billings resident