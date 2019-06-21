Letter: It’s past time to let Mother Nature find the right balance for lake trout, whitefish

Dear Editor:

I read with interest the article in last week’s Recorder (June 14 issue) concerning the possible dangers to the whitefish population as a result of the restoration of the lake trout populations.

It seems that first it was the sea lamprey that decimated the lake trout populations.

After much hard work the lake trout populations are being restored.

Now it’s the lake trout that’s likely to decimate the whitefish populations?

What’s next?

Maybe it’s time to let Mother Nature find the right balance.

Thank you,

Mike Wilton,

Dominion Bay.