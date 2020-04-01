Letter: Friends of the Old School consider new multiplex neither wise nor practical

A call to hold a town hall meeting as soon as feasible after the COVID-19 problem has resolved

To the Expositor:

A new group of citizen/taxpayers known as “Friends of the Old School” (FOTOS) was recently formed in an attempt to halt the destruction of the Old Mindemoya School.

We feel that the effort to restructure buildings within the Municipality of Central Manitoulin, known as the multiplex, is neither wise nor practical, particularly under the present unfortunate conditions brought about by COVID-19, which will inevitably lead to increased tax burdens at all three levels of government.

We further feel that the initial introduction of such major changes, in addition to the huge costs involved, was not sufficiently elaborated upon and that taxpayers would likely react differently if the subject were to be more fully explained.

While we recommend that the Municipality of Central Manitoulin hold a town hall meeting as soon as feasible after the COVID-19 problem has been resolved, FOTOS is prepared to initiate such a meeting independently.

Yours very truly,

Mike Wilton

Dominion Bay